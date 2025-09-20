What are the key elements of the reform?

The reform simplifies the tax system into two main slabs of 5% and 18%, with a few items such as tobacco and high-end cars in a new, outlier slab of 40%. At present there are four main slabs and an extra cess on items in the highest 28% slab. The 12% and 28% slabs have been removed, as has the cess (barring tobacco).