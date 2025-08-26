GST reforms: ‘State revenue should be protected, or welfare schemes will be affected’, says Kerala finance minister

Kerala state Finance Minister KN Balagopal today said that the central government's planned goods and services tax (GST) reforms, should consider impact on state revenues.

Speaking to reporters the minister added that any impact on the state revenues could in result impact welfare schemes for the common people.

Watch: What did Kerala Finance Minister say? “When you reduce taxes, it is important that the revenue of states be protected, otherwise welfare schemes will be affected,” Balagopal told reporters on August 26.

Kerala ups Onam gift for workers in employment gaurantee schemes Meanwhile, the Kerala government on August 26 also announced that it has increased the Onam gift for workers in its rural and urban employment guarantee schemes, for a little extra relief during the festival season, according to a PTI report.

In a statement, the state finance minister said that each worker will receive ₹1,200 this year, up from ₹1,000 last year. “The increase of ₹200 will benefit nearly 526,000 workers across the state,” he said in a release here.

Who is eligible? Kerala's rural and urban employment guarantee schemes employ over 5,19,000 workers, who have completed 100 days of work under the rural employment guarantee scheme.

All these workers will share an allocation of ₹51.96 crore in the last financial year.

Further, the state's Ayyankali Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme employs another 6,368 workers, who also completed at least 100 days of work. These workers will receive the allowance, with ₹63.68 lakh set aside for the payments, Balagopal added.

Kerala hikes Onam bonus for 13 lakh employees, pensioners On August 25, Balgopal had announced higher Onam bonuses and allowances for 13 lakh staff employed with the state government, teachers, pensioners, and thousands of other workers, as per another PTI report.