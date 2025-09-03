GST reforms: THESE products will attract 40% rates - check full list

The GST Council on Wednesday approved a sweeping reform of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) framework, aimed at simplifying the existing structure and addressing longstanding anomalies. As part of these changes, a special 40 per cent GST slab has been introduced for “super luxury” and “sin” goods. This highest tax rate will apply to items such as cigarettes, carbonated beverages, and automobiles with engine capacities exceeding 1,500 cubic centimetres, the finance minister announced.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced wide-ranging goods and services tax (GST) reforms on Wednesday. She said the country's GST will have only two slabs when the new rates become effective.

Special GST Rate According to the new GST rates that come into effect from September 22, motorcycles exceeding 350 cc and aircraft for personal use will attract 40% GST rate.

FM Sitharaman said a special GST rate of 40% will be levied on pan masala, tobacco products, cigarettes; and aerated drinks containing added sugar.

All goods (including aerated waters), containing added sugar or other sweetening matter or flavoured

Other non-alcoholic beverage

Carbonated Beverages of Fruit Drink or Carbonated Beverages with Fruit Juice

Caffeinated Beverages

Unmanufactured tobacco; tobacco refuse [other than tobacco leaves]

Cigars, cheroots, cigarillos and cigarettes, of tobacco or of tobacco substitutes

Other manufactured tobacco and manufactured tobacco substitutes; “homogenised” or “reconstituted” tobacco; tobacco extracts and essence

Products containing tobacco or reconstituted tobacco and intended for inhalation without combustion

Products containing tobacco or nicotine substitutes and intended for inhalation without combustion

Motor vehicles with both spark-ignition internal combustion reciprocating piston engine and electric motor as motors for propulsion, of engine capacity exceeding 1200cc or of length exceeding 4000 mm

Motor vehicles with both compression-ignition internal combustion piston engine [diesel-or semi diesel] and electric motor as motors for propulsion, of engine capacity not exceeding 1500 cc and of length not exceeding 4000 mm

Motor vehicles with both compression-ignition internal combustion piston engine [diesel-or semi diesel] and electric motor as motors for propulsion, of engine capacity exceeding 1500cc or of length exceeding 4000 mm

The finance minister also said that items in the 18% and 12% slabs had been brought to the 5% slab.

After the 56th GST Council meeting, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said: “All this will be effective 22 September 2025, the first day of Navratri... The changes on GST of all products except sin goods, will be applicable 22 September... Sin goods will continue at the existing rates of the GST and compensation cess, where applicable, till the loan and interest payment obligations under the compensation cess account are completely discharged.”

Common Use Items After the GST Council on Wednesday approved a complete overhaul of the tangled Goods and Services Tax regime, GST tax rates were reduced on common use items ranging from hair oil to corn flakes, TVs, and personal health and life insurance policies.

The GST panel approved simplifying the goods and services tax (GST) from the current four slabs -- 5%, 12%, 18% and 28% -- to a two-rate structure -- 5% and 18%.

With this move, the government aims to boost domestic spending and cushion the economic blow of the US tariffs.

Daily use food items will continue to attract nil tax rate.

Common use food and beverages ranging from butter and ghee to dry nuts, condensed milk, sausages and meat, sugar boiled confectionery, jam and fruit jellies, tender coconut water, namkeen, drinking water packed in 20-litre bottles, fruit pulp or fruit juice, beverages containing milk, ice cream, pastry and biscuits, corn flakes and cereals, and sugar confectionery will see a cut in GST rate to 5% from the current 18%.

