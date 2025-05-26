Govt relaxes rules to boost GST registration among small businesses
SummaryThe move comes after MSMEs raised concerns about excess and non-uniform scrutiny in the registration process during stakeholder consultations with the MSME ministry and CBIC, two sources told Mint.
New Delhi: The number of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) with Goods and Services Tax (GST) registration is set to rise after the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) asked its officials to relax scrutiny for such businesses, according to two people aware of the development. MSMEs contribute around 30% of India’s GDP.