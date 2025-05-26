Govt relaxes rules to boost GST registration among small businesses

No standard procedure

According to a copy of the CBIC order dated 17 April, which Mint has reviewed, businesses said GST officers had sought additional documents along with the GST REG-01 form, the first step in registering for GST. These documents were not a part of the list of documents to be appended with the form, they said.

“It is noted that varied practices are being followed by the officers in respect of verification of documents and details provided in FORM GST REG-01. It has also been observed that while processing the application, avoidable clarifications are being sought by the officers, leading to delay in getting registration as well as rejection of applications," the CBIC order said.

These clarifications were related to things like proof of principal place of business, constitution of business, and identity details of the authorised signatory, the order said.

“While on one hand there is a need to prevent registration of fraudulent firms created for passing on input tax credit (ITC) without any underlying supply, on the other hand, there is a need to ensure that genuine applicants seeking registration are not unduly harassed," read the order.