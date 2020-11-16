GST registration norms to be tightened

The urgent meeting is called as the government is on a drive to check the menace of fake invoices, which are rampantly used to evade taxes. In GST, the value added at each stage of the supply chain is subject to tax and credit for the same is offered to the next entity in the supply chain. Also, central and state authorities work in close coordination. These enable the authorities to find discrepancies and nail evaders by analysing tax returns and invoice details. The authorities are now leveraging the new indirect tax system’s potential to improve tax compliance after the three-year transition period during which the focus was to hand hold businesses.