GST reimbursement, assured supply likely for coal gasifiers3 min read . Updated: 26 Mar 2023, 11:12 PM IST
In 2020, Centre announced an ambitious plan to gasify 100 million tonnes of coal by 2030, but it is yet to gain momentum because companies do not see it as economically viable.
NEW DELHI : Companies that respond to the government’s plan to gasify coal may be reimbursed the goods and services tax that they pay on buying the fossil fuel, said two people aware of the development amid a cool response by investors.
