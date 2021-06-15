Ministry of Finance has notified the reduction or waiver in GST rates to be levied on items used for preventing or treating Covid. The GST Council, in it meeting on June 12, had slashed tax rates on critical medication and paraphernalia related to Covid-19 infection.

The decision to slash tax rates on Covid relief items was taken on the basis of recommendations from a group of ministers (GoM) formed after the 43rd GST Council meeting.

The reduced rates will remain in effect till September 30, 2021, the Gazette notification read. The rationalisation in GST rates will also apply to existing stocks of Covid relief items.

Remdesivir, which has become immensely popular over the past few months for treating Covid patients, will now be taxed at 5 per cent instead of the earlier 12 per cent. In a recent advisory, health authorities have called for cautious use of the drug as it can have potential side effects and is relatively costlier too.

GST rates on Tocilizumab and Amphotericin B, which are used for treating Covid-19 and black fungus, respectively, have been waived off completely from the earlier 5 per cent. Meanwhile, anti-coagulants like Heparin will be taxed at 5 per cent now instead of 12 per cent.

The GST Council had decided that any other drug recommended by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) and Department of Pharmaceuticals (DoP) for Covid treatment will be taxed at 5 per cent.

Medical grade oxygen will now be taxed at 5 per cent instead of 12 per cent. Meanwhile, oxygen concentrator or generator, including those imported in personal capacity, ventilators, ventilator masks, canula or helmet, BiPAP machines, and High Flow Nasal Canula (HFNC) device will also attract 5 per cent tax instead of 12 per cent.

Covid testing kits as well as specified inflammatory diagnostic kits, namely D-Dimer, IL-6, Ferritin and LDH, will now be taxed at 5 per cent instead of the earlier 12 per cent.

Pulse oximeters, even those imported for personal use, will see GST rate of 5 per cent compared to original 12 per cent. Meanwhile, tax rate for hand sanitisers and temperature checking equipment has been reduced from 18 per cent to 5 per cent.

Gas, electric or other furnaces for crematorium and their installation will see GST charged at 5 per cent instead of earlier 18 per cent. Ambulances has been taken out of the exorbitant 28 per cent tax slab and placed in the comparatively nominal 12 per cent slab.

Despite strong demand in its favour, the GoM did not recommend any changes in the tax rates for Covid-19 vaccines. Thus, the GST Council had retained the tax on these jabs at 5 per cent.

