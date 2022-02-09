GST return filers doubled as compliance was simplified: Vivek Johri

We have tried to achieve better balance between taxpayer facilitation and enforcement because we have found based on our experience in 2020 that there were a large number of cases and dealers who were trying to misuse the input tax credit scheme through bogus invoices. So we had to recraft our strategy to deal with that. However, that is not the only way in which we have dealt with it. We have also tried to simplify the return filing process. We tried to rationalize the late payment fee so that the charges for filing late returns are not onerous, particularly for small taxpayers. Besides the administrative measures we have taken for better compliance such as persuading non-filers and those who have stopped filing, we have also done outreach programmes. All these have helped improve compliance and that is part of the reason one sees such a huge improvement in GST collections.