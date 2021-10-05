GST return filing defaulters cannot raise e-way bills: GSTN

The move comes after the central government last month put in place certain restrictions on non-filers of GST returns. As a result, effective 1 January 2022, an assessee will not be able to file sales return forms in GSTR-1 if they have not filed the transaction summary returns in GSTR-3B for ‘the preceding month.’ Earlier, this restriction applied only when GSTR-3B was not filed for preceding two months. The restrictions are meant to step up tax compliance.

