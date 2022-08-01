GST revenue collection for July second highest ever at ₹1.49 lakh crore2 min read . Updated: 01 Aug 2022, 11:57 AM IST
GST collections for July remained above ₹1.4 lakh crore for the fifth straight month. Gross GST revenue collected in the month of July 2022 at ₹1,48,995 crore, which was the second highest collection ever since the introduction of the Goods and Services Tax. The July revenue figure is 28% higher than the revenues in the same month last year of ₹1,16,393 crore, as per the data by the government released on Monday.