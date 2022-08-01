GST revenue collection for July second highest ever at 1.49 lakh crore

“For five months in a row now, the monthly GST revenues have been more than ₹1.4 lakh core, showing a steady increase every month. The growth in GST revenue till July 2022 over the same period last year is 35% and displays a very high buoyancy. This is a clear impact of various measures taken by the Council in the past to ensure better compliance. Better reporting coupled with economic recovery has been having positive impact on the GST revenues on a consistent basis," the Ministry of Finance said.