GST revenue collections hitting record prove economy is recovering: Fin Secy

As gross GST revenue collection in the month of December marked an all-time high, Finance Secretary AB Pandey said, this is because our economy is on path of recovery.

He also said, "We've brought many changes at the system level for better compliance. We're taking targeted action against those who have discrepancies in their record."

On Jan 1, the finance ministry reported that the gross GST revenue collected in December 2020 rose to ₹1,15,174 crore, an all-time monthly high since the implementation of the new tax regime. The December figures, which are 12% higher the GST revenues in the same month last year, are in line with the recent trend of recovery in the GST revenues, the Finance Ministry added.

This is the third month in a row in the current financial year that the GST revenues have been more than ₹1 lakh crore. The December 2020 revenues are significantly higher than last month’s revenues of ₹1,04.963 crore.

Speaking to ANI, Pandey said the economy is on fast track recovery, and the country is witnessing positive growth.

"The economy is on a faster recovery path as we are witnessing positive growth in the economy. We have better compliance besides having started a nationwide drive against GST evaders to minimize the misuse of the system, kept a check on those persons who were claiming excess Input Tax Credit (ITC)," he said highlighting the reasons behind all-time record high GST collection.

Armed with data analytics and information from agencies, the government has launched a massive crackdown on GST evaders, initiating action against 7,000 entities including the arrest of 187 -- a campaign that contributed to buoyancy in tax collection, Finance Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey told PTI on Sunday.

"In the last 1.5 to 2 months, we have arrested over 180 people including managing directors of companies and chartered accountants for tax evasion. They have not been able to get bails because of the seriousness of their tax frauds," he concludes.

(With inputs from agencies)

