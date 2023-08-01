Centre, states collect 1.65 tn in GST; Delhi’s growth fastest

Abhishek Jain, partner and national head of indirect tax at KPMG, said that with the approaching festive season, this cheer is expected to only increase.Experts also pointed to higher reporting requirements as a factor contributing to tax buoyancy. “The progressive reduction in the e-invoicing turnover limits accompanied by the large increase in number of state-wise GST audits has led to all businesses becoming more GST-compliant, leading to increasingly stable GST collections month after month,“ said MS Mani, Partner Deloitte India.