GST revenue for April, May set to fall drastically

NEW DELHI : GST collections are set to fall drastically in April and May with the number of electronic permits (e-way bills) generated for transport of goods falling by close to 30% in March and by over 80% in April sequentially, reflecting the fall in economic activities, official data showed.

Data available from the Goods and Service Tax Network (GSTN), the firm that processes tax returns, showed that upto 27 April, businesses have generated only 6.7 million e-way wills in the month, against 40.6 million e-way bills generated in March. The over 83% fall in e-way bills generated in April is set to have a telling effect on the GST revenue to be collected in May which is expected to be reported on 1 June.

For payment of taxes for the transactions in every month, businesses have time till 20th of the next month. Accordingly, May revenue is set to reflect the full impact of the drop in economic activities due to the national lockdown. India went on a lockdown from 25 March to arrest the spread of Coronavirus infections.

The signs of the impact the lockdown had on March sales is expected to be visible in the GST collections being made in April too. This will get reported on 1 May.

The 40 million e-way bills generated in March reflects a 28.9% drop from the over 57 million e-way bills generated in February. In March, the central and state governments collected ₹97,597 crore from February sales. It was on 11 March the World Health Organisation declared Covid-19 as a pandemic.

Experts said the fall in e-way bill generation will get reflected in GST revenues. “The decline in e-way bill generation would suggest that supplies are not happening and this will have an impact on revenue receipts. Limited revenue will be coming from sale of essential goods," said R Muralidharan, senior director at Deloitte India.

In the April-March period of FY20, GST revenue collection grew by 3.8% to ₹12.2 trillion from the year ago period.

E-way bills are required to transport goods worth more than ₹50,000 within and across states. These enable the authorities to keep a tab on transactions without physically interfering with the movement of goods. It was introduced as part of the indirect tax reform of GST roll out in 2017.

Former chief economic advisor Arvind Subramanian had on Tuesday warned that India should plan for “substantially negative economic growth" this financial year due to the Coronavirus crisis and that the government should tap various sources to finance a ₹10 trillion stimulus.

