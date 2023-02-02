GST revenue of ₹1.50 lakh cr monthly to be new normal next fiscal: CBIC chief
GST collection in current fiscal year is likely to average around ₹1.45 lakh crore
GST collection is expected to average around ₹1.50 lakh crore monthly and it will be the ‘new normal’ in FY24 said Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) chief Vivek Johri said on Thursday.
