GST revenue receipts at record high 1.2 trillion in January

Central and state governments collected ₹1.198 trillion in Goods and Services Tax ( GST ) receipts in January by 6 pm on Sunday, surpassing previous records, aided by a strong drive to improve compliance.

An official statement from the finance ministry said that after settlement of revenue from inter-state transactions, central government received ₹46,454 crore and states together received ₹48,385 crores.

The statement said this was in line with the trend of economic recovery over the past five months and showed an 8% improvement over the receipts in the same month last year.

“GST revenue during January 2021 is the highest since introduction of GST and has almost touched the ₹1.2 trillion mark, exceeding the last month’s record collection of ₹1.15 trillion. GST revenues above ₹one trillion for a stretch of last four months and a steep increasing trend over this period are clear indicators of rapid economic recovery post the pandemic," the statement said.

Closer monitoring against fake-invoicing, data analytics using information from various agencies handling GST, income-tax and customs and effective tax administration contributed to the steady increase in GST collections, the statement said.

“It is through such systemic changes, the department has now been able to take targeted actions against fraudsters and tax evaders without any overreach," said a government official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

So far this month, nine million monthly tax returns were filed. During the month, revenue from import of goods was 16% higher from the same time a year ago.

GST receipts staging a recovery after a steep drop in April when the country was in a national lockdown offers relief to policy makers hoping to bridge the revenue shortfall in the early part of this fiscal with strong compliance enforcement drive in recent months.

As part of the government’s drive against fake invoice rackets, 274 arrests have been made since mid-November, of which eight people are chartered accountants and one person is a company secretary, said the official quoted above. As part of the drive, more than 2700 cases have been booked against around 8500 entities. GST authorities have been able to identify those dealing in fake invoices and those utilizing this for tax evasion with precision, the official added.

Experts said that policy measures such as monitoring of use of tax credits for tax payment too contributed to the revenue growth.

“The surge in GST collections observed during the past four months is expected to be sustained in the coming months of the current fiscal with more of service sector activities like aviation, hospitality, entertainment etc opening up across states since January 21," said MS Mani, Senior Director at Deloitte India.

