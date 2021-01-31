GST revenue receipts at record high 1.2 trillion in January

As part of the government’s drive against fake invoice rackets, 274 arrests have been made since mid-November, of which eight people are chartered accountants and one person is a company secretary, said the official quoted above. As part of the drive, more than 2700 cases have been booked against around 8500 entities. GST authorities have been able to identify those dealing in fake invoices and those utilizing this for tax evasion with precision, the official added.