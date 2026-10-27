GST rules on post-sale discounts, export refunds to change from 1 November

NEW DELHI: Changes to India’s goods and services tax (GST) rules governing post-sale discounts, export refunds and tax procedures will take effect on 1 November, easing documentation requirements for businesses and clarifying eligibility for certain exporter refunds.

The finance ministry notified the implementation date on 26 October, bringing Sections 153 to 155 of the Finance Act, 2026, into force. The provisions amend Sections 15, 34 and 54 of the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) Act, 2017, allowing businesses to exclude eligible post-supply discounts from taxable value through GST credit notes, provided recipients reverse the corresponding input tax credit (ITC).

The amendment removes the earlier requirement for discounts to be established through an agreement entered into at or before the time of supply and linked to the relevant invoices. The change is expected to help industries such as fast-moving consumer goods, pharmaceuticals, retail and consumer durables, where dealer incentives and volume-based discounts are common.

“Businesses can now issue GST credit notes for eligible post-sale discounts, subject to the recipient reversing the corresponding ITC. This will help industries such as FMCG, pharmaceuticals, retail and consumer durables, where dealer incentives and volume-based discounts are common. Previously, the absence of a clearly documented agreement could make such credit notes an additional cost to businesses,” said Rahul Shekhar, partner, indirect tax, Nangia Global.

The notification follows the 57th meeting of the GST Council on 8 October, which recommended procedural reforms covering registration, returns, refunds and adjudication. The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) issued six circulars on 26 October clarifying provisions relating to export proceeds, registration, adjudication and ITC.

Exporters get refund clarity In one of the key clarifications, the CBIC said the omission of Rule 96(10) of the CGST Rules would apply retrospectively from 23 October 2017, following the Supreme Court’s 6 August 2026 judgment in Goodluck India Ltd vs. Union of India and connected matters.

Introduced in 2017, the rule sought to prevent exporters from claiming integrated GST (IGST) refunds while also availing specified input exemptions or concessions. The government omitted it prospectively from 8 October 2024. The court subsequently held that, in the absence of a saving or sunset clause, the omission applied to proceedings pending on that date.

The CBIC has directed officers to follow the judgment and extended the same treatment to Rules 89(4A) and 89(4B). The clarification could provide relief in pending cases but does not automatically make every past refund claim admissible.

The board also clarified that payments received by Indian service exporters through repatriable rupee accounts, including Special Non-Resident Rupee (SNRR) and INR Nostro accounts, can satisfy the export-of-services condition, subject to applicable requirements. Export receivables set off against import payables will also qualify when the settlement follows Reserve Bank of India (RBI) directions.

Further clarifications cover reinsurance brokers’ net-retention commissions and the prescribed period for realizing export proceeds. Refund recovery under Rule 96B should not be undertaken where an authorized dealer bank has wholly or partly written off the realization requirement.

Manoj Mishra, partner and tax controversy management leader at Grant Thornton Bharat, said that the circular aligned GST treatment more closely with foreign-exchange regulations. “The recognition of receipts through repatriable INR accounts, RBI-permitted set-offs of export receivables against import payables, and specified net-retention arrangements reflects the changing realities of cross-border payments,” Mishra said.

Also Read | Centre to review GST reforms with states, plug gaps ahead of April 2027 rollout

Registration and scrutiny The CBIC has also set processing timelines for GST registration applications to address delays, repeated queries and inconsistent documentation requirements. Applications involving successful Aadhaar authentication must be processed within seven working days, while cases requiring physical verification must be processed within 30 days after verification.

Bank details are not mandatory at the application stage but may be furnished where available. Applicants can raise grievances over undue delays or unwarranted queries with designated tax authorities.

In a separate circular, the board directed officers to issue reasoned show-cause notices specifying allegations, supporting evidence, applicable legal provisions and the basis of proposed demands, with year-wise calculations where possible. Allegations of fraud, wilful misstatement or suppression must be supported by facts rather than boilerplate language. Authorities must consider taxpayers’ submissions and record clear findings to help reduce avoidable litigation.

The CBIC also clarified that eligible banks and financial institutions opting for the Section 17(4) mechanism must follow the 50% ITC route across their qualifying registrations, while registrations not engaged in accepting deposits or extending loans and advances are outside this requirement.

Also Read | GST Council may weigh wider data sharing, rare disease tax relief on Thursday

The board further withdrew its earlier restriction on ITC for demonstration vehicles under the dealer-agency model, saying such vehicles serve the same purpose as those used by traditional dealerships.