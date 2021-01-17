GST scam: Haryana police recovers 112 crore; 89 arrested

Haryana police have recovered over ₹112 crore from four major gangs allegedly involved in a Goods and Services Tax (GST) scam. At least 89 people were arrested in this cases. As many as 40 cases were registered majorly on three accused namely Govind Sharma, Gaurav, Anupam Singla and Rakesh Arora, the police said.

"The gangs defrauded the government exchequer to the tune of over ₹464.12 crore through fraudulent means across the state. The nexus of these fraudsters were active not only in Haryana but across the country," the Haryana police said in a statement, according to news agency ANI.

Manoj Yadava, Director General of Police (DGP), Haryana said that these persons issued fraudulent invoices to numerous firms and companies without actual supply of goods through fraudulent E-way bills (GST related challans for transporting consignments) and facilitated fake (Income Tax Credit) ITC entitlement on GST portal through GSTR-3B form, ANI quoted. The major goods involved in these GST invoice scams were scrap, iron and steel articles, cotton-yarn and paper, the police informed.

The crackdown on GST fake invoice scam has also led to the recovery of over ₹112 crore and unearthing fake GST Identification Numbers, the police said.

Giving details about their modus operandi, the DGP said, "The maximum number of E-way bills which were generated by these fraudsters were found to be fake on verification by Crime branch. These E-way bills mentioned vehicle numbers related to ambulances, government vehicles, motorcycles, private own vehicles which are contrary to be used for commercial purposes. On further inquiry, the bank account numbers which were shown in GST registration form of bogus firm was also found dubious and the fraudsters used another bank account gateway to deceive authorities."

The probe also revealed that they have established these non-existent firms on forged documents like rent agreements, electricity bill, PAN cards.

A total of 21 FIRs against fake firms belonging to the Govind gang active in Panipat and adjoining areas were lodged in 2019.

(With inputs from agencies)

