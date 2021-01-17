GST scam: Haryana police recovers 112 crore; 89 arrested

Giving details about their modus operandi, the DGP said, "The maximum number of E-way bills which were generated by these fraudsters were found to be fake on verification by Crime branch. These E-way bills mentioned vehicle numbers related to ambulances, government vehicles, motorcycles, private own vehicles which are contrary to be used for commercial purposes. On further inquiry, the bank account numbers which were shown in GST registration form of bogus firm was also found dubious and the fraudsters used another bank account gateway to deceive authorities."