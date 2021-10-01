GST set for a makeover with ministerial panels beginning their review

According to experts, tweaking tax rates would require extensive cost-benefit analysis, given it would come at the expense of stability and certainty, one of the commitments of the government. Earlier, the Centre had debated merging the 12% and 18% slab to a rate somewhere in between. The difficulty with this is that while some of the items currently in the 18% slab may get a new lower rate, the items in 12% slab would see a tax increase. Besides, given that a large number of items are in 18%, it remains to be seen if the revenue gains from this slab merger may justify the trouble.