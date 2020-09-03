GST shortfall is a taxing issue for the government

Several states were concerned about tax shortfalls because of the implementation of GST. This issue was resolved by the central government guaranteeing that the states would be compensated in the event of any tax revenue shortfall. Consequently, the compensation cess was levied and any compensation was to be paid from the revenue generated through the compensation cess. However, the present circumstance is a different one as the revenue shortfall is not because of the implementation of GST. Rather, it is because of a black swan event, which is the coronavirus outbreak.