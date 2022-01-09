NEW DELHI : GSTN, the company that processes GST returns, has added a new feature in the return filing portal allowing businesses to do self-assessment by calculating interest for delayed filing of returns.

An advisory from GSTN said taxpayers will have to verify and discharge the correct interest liability as per law and its computation has been aligned with the section 50 of the CGST Act which prescribes interest at the rate of 18%.

Interest liability can arise in the case of either delayed filing of return or delayed declaration of liability, GSTN said.

If the current GSTR-3B—the form for filing summary of monthly transactions-- is filed after the ‘due date’, then interest will be applicable at prescribed rate of interest from the ‘due date’ of GSTR-3B for the relevant period—that is, till the date of filing of the return.

If the liability pertaining to previous tax-periods is discharged in the present GSTR-3B, then interest will be leviable from the ‘due date’ of return for that period till the date of declaration of the liability in the return.

As part of the interest calculator, a new feature has been provided to GSTR-3B for allowing taxpayers to voluntarily declare tax-period wise break-up of liability. If a taxpayer is discharging liability for any past periods in the present GSTR3B, then exact tax-period wise break-up of the same can be provided by the taxpayers. The interest will be computed by the system accordingly, GSTN explained.

GST authorities have constantly been fine tuning the system to capture more data and employ data analytics to improve compliance.

