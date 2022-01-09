GSTN adds interest calculator feature in portal

As part of the interest calculator, a new feature has been provided to GSTR-3B for allowing taxpayers to voluntarily declare tax-period wise break-up of liability. If a taxpayer is discharging liability for any past periods in the present GSTR3B, then exact tax-period wise break-up of the same can be provided by the taxpayers. The interest will be computed by the system accordingly, GSTN explained.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}