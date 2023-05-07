Goods and Services Tax Network—the company responsible for processing goods and services tax returns—Saturday said it has deferred the last month circular imposing a timeline for businesses with turnover of ₹100 crore and above to upload e-invoices on the IRP within 7 days of the issue by three months.

In April, the GSTN, has asked such businesses to upload the e-invoices on the Invoice Registration Portal (IRP) within 7 days of the issue of invoices beginning May 1. There was no such restriction to upload the invoices on the IRP before the circular.

According to Goods and Services Tax (GST) norms, businesses cannot avail input tax credit (ITC) if invoices are not uploaded on the IRP.

In an advisory to taxpayers on May 6, GST Network said it has been decided by the competent authority to defer the imposition of time limit of seven days on reporting old e-invoices on the e-invoice IRP portals for taxpayers with aggregate turnover greater than or equal to ₹100 crore by three months.

The company also advised the businesses without cash tax outgo to file their returns via text messages. These businesses either report nil tax returns or utilize their input tax credits to offset their liability.

GSTN’s advice comes in the context of close to a million GST-registered businesses filing ‘nil’ returns on the last day of the last return filing cycle on 20 April, slowing down the system.

GSTN said about 45% of the two million monthly ’summary of transactions’ filed by businesses on 20 April were either ‘nil’ returns or where there was no cash outgo (used tax credits.)

“These returns could easily have been filed earlier. Further, it is suggested that taxpayers may use the SMS filing option to file ‘nil’ returns as it would be quicker and more convenient to file ‘nil’ returns and will also help to reduce the queue in the GST system," said the advisory from GSTN.

Rajat Mohan, Senior Partner at AMRG & Associates said in the last few days, even large businesses have been perplexed over this new requirement to issue e-invoice within 7 days of the invoice date, reported news agency PTI.

Apprehensions were mounting due to additional entries posted due to year-end charges originating from auditor recommendations and annual reconciliations, the report said.

Large businesses are now given an extension over next three months so that said provisions could have a smooth implementation, the agency reported citing the Senior Partner at AMRG & Associates.