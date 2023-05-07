GSTN defers implementation of e-invoice reporting time limit by 3 months2 min read . Updated: 07 May 2023, 09:15 PM IST
Goods and Services Tax Network—the company responsible for processing goods and services tax returns—Saturday said it has deferred the last month circular imposing a timeline for businesses with turnover of ₹100 crore and above to upload e-invoices on the IRP within 7 days of the issue by three months.
