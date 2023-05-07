Firms get more time to comply on e-invoices1 min read . Updated: 07 May 2023, 11:30 PM IST
GSTN said in an advisory that the imposition of a time limit of seven days on reporting old e-invoices on e-invoice registration portals for taxpayers with sales of ₹100 crore or more, has been deferred by three months.
New Delhi: GSTN, the company that processes Goods and Services Tax (GST) returns has deferred a new rule it introduced in April specifying a seven-day limit for reporting e-invoices of business-to-business transactions on designated portals so that businesses get more time to prepare for compliance.
