Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >GSTN enables functionality to help GST payers on ITC eligibility
GSTN has rolled out an important functionality today which will help GST taxpayers know their exact eligibility of ITC flowing in their Annual Return and thereby filing the annual return, i.e. GSTR-9 more conveniently.

GSTN enables functionality to help GST payers on ITC eligibility

1 min read . 08:14 AM IST PTI

  • So far, the GST system used to compute eligible ITC based on suppliers' sales return GSTR-1, but the break-up at the invoice level was not provided
  • Taxpayers used to raise a query on the computation of ITC

GST Network has enabled a functionality to help GST payers know their input tax credit (ITC) eligibility in their Annual Return, making it more convenient to file GSTR-9.

GST Network has enabled a functionality to help GST payers know their input tax credit (ITC) eligibility in their Annual Return, making it more convenient to file GSTR-9.

So far, the GST system used to compute eligible ITC based on suppliers' sales return GSTR-1, but the break-up at the invoice level was not provided.

So far, the GST system used to compute eligible ITC based on suppliers' sales return GSTR-1, but the break-up at the invoice level was not provided.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Taxpayers used to raise a query on the computation of ITC. 

In a statement, Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN), which handles the technology backbone of GST, said that to bring the entire computation to taxpayers by way of showing each invoice filed by the suppliers and showing eligibility against each, this functionality has been developed.

"GSTN has rolled out an important functionality today which will help GST taxpayers know their exact eligibility of ITC flowing in their Annual Return and thereby filing the annual return, i.e. GSTR-9 more conveniently," GSTN said in the statement.

For this functionality, a new tab 'Download Table-8A details' has been introduced on the GSTR-9 dashboard of the GST portal from Financial Year 2018-19 onwards, it added.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated