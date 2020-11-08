GSTN rolls out pre-filled tax forms

In a separate statement, GSTN said that it has stepped up its IT systems to handle three lakh concurrent logged in users at a time, double the traffic it used to handle earlier. The upgrade has also enabled GSTN to scale up to five lakh concurrently logged-in taxpayers, if necessary, the company said. “The GST eco-system is future-ready to offer a seamless experience to taxpayers with its augmented capacity even beyond the current load limits," said the statement.