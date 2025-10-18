GSTR-3B due date extension: CBIC extends deadline for filing GSTR-3B to October 25 - check details

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has extended the due date for filing GSTR-3B for the month of September and July to September quarter to October 25, 2025.

The deadline extension comes after a group of chartered accountants requested that the central government extend the GSTR-3B filing deadline, which was initially set on October 20. They cited a clash with Diwali as the reason for the request.

The Bombay Chartered Accountant Society (BCAS) informed the Ministry of Finance that the deadline for GSTR-3B filing is October 20, which coincides with a holiday due to Diwali. The BCAS highlighted that the days before Diwali are usually public holidays in several regions across India and also include a Sunday.

What is Form GSTR-3B? Form GSTR-3B is a simplified summary return for taxpayers to declare their total GST liabilities for a specific tax period and settle these liabilities. A regular taxpayer is required to file Form GSTR-3B returns for each tax period.

Where can to file Form GSTR-3B? Form GSTR-3B can be submitted through the returns section on the GST Portal. After logging in, visit Services > Returns > Returns Dashboard. Select the relevant financial year and tax period, and the applicable Form GSTR-3B for that period will be shown.