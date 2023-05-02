Home / News / India /  IPL 2023 GT vs DC Dream11 fantasy team prediction today: Shubman Gill or David Warner - whom to choose?
Gujarat Titans (GT) and Delhi Capitals (DC) will face each other at the Narendra Modi Stadium, also known as the Motera Stadium, in Ahmedabad on May 2 at 7:30 PM. GT are standing on top of the points table with six wins from eight matches. DC, on the contrary, have managed to win just two out of the eight matches they have played so far. They are at the bottom of the table, but this is their chance for redemption.

As per the head-to-head record for these two teams, GT have won both the matches they have played against DC so far. One of these matches happened in the last season, when Hardik Pandya’s boys won the trophy. This is the first time these two teams will face off against each other at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

For the Titans, Shubman Gill is in spectacular form, scoring 333 runs with a strike rate of 142. He has scored three 50s as well. He is one of the top contenders for the Orange Cap. Rashid Khan, on the other hand, is one of the top contenders for the Purple Cap. He has secured 14 wickets so far. Mohammed Shami, with 13 wickets, is also one of the top contenders of the Purple Cap.

Nothing has worked so far for the Capitals. Skipper David Warner is the sole performer for the team. Bowling all-rounder Axar Patel is the second highest scorer for DC in IPL 2023, and that shows a lot about the poor performance of DC’s top and middle order. Patel, having taken seven wickets in eight matches, is also the highest wicket taker for the team.

Narendra Modi Stadium pitch report for GT vs DC

The Ahmedabad-based Narendra Modi Stadium has developed a reputation for offering a conducive bowling pitch, primarily for the fast-bowlers. The pitch provides an excellent bounce, which has been historically harnessed by the pacers. 

GT bowlers like Joshua Little and Mohammed Shami will enjoy bowling on this pitch. South African pacer Anrich Nortje will have to perform today for DC, which will also bank on veteran Ishant Sharma.

GT vs DC fantasy cricket team

Shubman Gill, David Warner (C), Manish Pandey, HH Pandya, Vijay Shankar, Axar Patel, Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Rashid Khan, A Nortje, M Shami, Joshua Little.

Disclaimer: The fantasy team mentioned above is for entertainment purposes only and can be used on any suitable online gaming platforms like Dream11, MPL, My11Circle, WinZO, Gamezy, Howzat, MyTeam11, and others. Please note that this list is not a recommendation and any decision to use it is solely at your discretion.

