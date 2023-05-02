Gujarat Titans (GT) and Delhi Capitals (DC) will face each other at the Narendra Modi Stadium, also known as the Motera Stadium, in Ahmedabad on May 2 at 7:30 PM. GT are standing on top of the points table with six wins from eight matches. DC, on the contrary, have managed to win just two out of the eight matches they have played so far. They are at the bottom of the table, but this is their chance for redemption.

