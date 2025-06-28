GTB hospital doc attacked during routine round: ‘attackers hit with liquor bottle…’

A senior doctor at Delhi’s GTB Hospital was attacked by unidentified individuals late Friday night while accompanying a Resident Welfare Association (RWA) team on a routine round.

Kehar Singh, the RWA president, stated that a group of men arrived on motorcycles between 8:30 and 9:00 p.m. and were stopped at the entrance. A confrontation followed, during which the assailants allegedly attacked the doctor using a liquor bottle, ANI reported.

He said, “The attackers arrived on bikes, abused the group, and hit the doctor with a liquor bottle, adding that one of them claimed to be a police officer but refused to show ID.”

Speaking to ANI, Kehar Singh said, “...The doctor was on a routine round with the RWA team. Around 8:30 to 9:00 p.m., several people arrived on bikes. When we stopped them, they abused us...When we interrogated them at the gate, they abused us...Later, they attacked the doctor with a liquor bottle. The police have arrived. One of them claims to be an ASI in the Delhi Police...We have been demanding security for so long…”

While Associate Professor of GTB Hospital and Chief Patron of RWA, Dr Kuldeep Kumar, who had been attacked, said that the group abused and assaulted them without reason.

He added, “The whole team of RWA (Residents' Welfare Association) was on routine round...Some time ago, a case of molestation and a murder case also came to light. We are concerned about the security of our students on campus. So, we go on a routine round...During that time, several people came and abused us, without any provocation; they assaulted us. They attacked me...A person from that group claims to be ASI who threatened me. He did not show his ID card when asked to do so.”

Concerned about the rising crime rate on campus, Dr Kumar said a meeting with hospital officials will be held, and legal action will be taken. The RWA has been demanding increased security measures for hospital staff, highlighting the need for better protection.

“A meeting will be conducted with the senior officials of the hospital in the morning, and we will decide on the action to take...We have given our complaint. The police will take my complete statement in the morning. We will adopt the legal way to tackle the situation,” Kumar said.