Guard at Delhi Covid hospital dies of corona infection

Guard at Delhi Covid hospital dies of corona infection1 min read . 07:26 AM IST
NEW DELHI : A security guard at Delhi government's Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, a dedicated hospital for Covid cases, died of the infection on Thursday, the hospital said.
In a statement, the Hospital said the "deepest sympathies go out to the family of the deceased".
In Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), a mess worker and a staff member died from the coronavirus infection.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
