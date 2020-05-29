Guard at Delhi Covid hospital dies of corona infection

NEW DELHI : A security guard at Delhi government's Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, a dedicated hospital for Covid cases, died of the infection on Thursday, the hospital said.

In a statement, the Hospital said the "deepest sympathies go out to the family of the deceased".

In a statement, the Hospital said the "deepest sympathies go out to the family of the deceased".

The death of the guard came as several health workers have tested positive for the infection since the outbreak.

In Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), a mess worker and a staff member died from the coronavirus infection.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

