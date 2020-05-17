Guarded reopening

Guarded reopening1 min read . 17 May 2020
Broadly, the announcements seem to be in line with Modi’s updated mantra of 'jaan bhi jahaan bhi'
The all-new version of the lockdown, as described by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was unveiled on Sunday. Restrictions have been extended until 31 May, although significant relaxations have been granted. Red zones, except for containment areas, have been opened to economic activity; interstate and intrastate passenger vehicle movement can resume; restaurants can deliver food, though they can’t host guests; and stadiums can hold events, albeit without spectators.
Broadly, the announcements seem to be in line with Modi’s updated mantra of “jaan bhi jahaan bhi". Lives and livelihoods, both. This meant the economy had to reopen. The halt in activity destroyed jobs and caused vast damage to India’s economic prospects. The costs of the lockdown, both economic and human, have been threatening to exceed its gains. Thankfully, awareness of social distancing has grown, and voluntary safety could keep coronavirus infections in check. The use of Aarogya Setu, a contact-tracing app that’s mandatory for office-goers, could mitigate risks, too. Our infection graph hasn’t yet flattened, but we may simply have to learn to live with the virus.
