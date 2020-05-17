Guarded reopening

Broadly, the announcements seem to be in line with Modi’s updated mantra of “jaan bhi jahaan bhi". Lives and livelihoods, both. This meant the economy had to reopen. The halt in activity destroyed jobs and caused vast damage to India’s economic prospects. The costs of the lockdown, both economic and human, have been threatening to exceed its gains. Thankfully, awareness of social distancing has grown, and voluntary safety could keep coronavirus infections in check. The use of Aarogya Setu, a contact-tracing app that’s mandatory for office-goers, could mitigate risks, too. Our infection graph hasn’t yet flattened, but we may simply have to learn to live with the virus.