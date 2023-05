The third instalment of the Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 has garnered glowing reviews have praised the film for providing a fitting and emotional conclusion to the beloved characters.

The movie has also made an impressive start at the box office, earning a whopping ₹7.3 crore on its opening day in India, according to Sacnilk Entertainment.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Day 1 Night Occupancy: 35.97% (English) (3D)

One of the highly awaited movies of the summer of 2023 is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, and it marks a significant conclusion in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, following the events of Avengers: Endgame.

In addition to its domestic success, the movie has also performed well in the international markets, earning $35 million after opening in 47 countries.

James Gunn, along with Marvel Studios, took a group of characters that were relatively obscure and made them into popular figures, leading to one of the most successful stories in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

This success continued with a superb follow-up in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and the team of unconventional heroes played a significant part in the epic conclusion of the Infinity Saga with Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

While an official release date for Guardians of the Galaxy 3 on Disney+ has not been confirmed, past patterns suggest that the movie may become available for streaming about 45 days after its theatrical release, typically on a Friday.

As a result, it's feasible that Guardians of the Galaxy 3 could be accessible on Disney+ as early as June 23, 2023.