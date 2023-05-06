Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 rockets to 7.3 cr on opening day in India

The third instalment of the Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 has garnered glowing reviews have praised the film for providing a fitting and emotional conclusion to the beloved characters.
The movie has also made an impressive start at the box office, earning a whopping ₹7.3 crore on its opening day in India, according to Sacnilk Entertainment.
One of the highly awaited movies of the summer of 2023 is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, and it marks a significant conclusion in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, following the events of Avengers: Endgame.
In addition to its domestic success, the movie has also performed well in the international markets, earning $35 million after opening in 47 countries.
James Gunn, along with Marvel Studios, took a group of characters that were relatively obscure and made them into popular figures, leading to one of the most successful stories in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
This success continued with a superb follow-up in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and the team of unconventional heroes played a significant part in the epic conclusion of the Infinity Saga with Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.
While an official release date for Guardians of the Galaxy 3 on Disney+ has not been confirmed, past patterns suggest that the movie may become available for streaming about 45 days after its theatrical release, typically on a Friday.
As a result, it's feasible that Guardians of the Galaxy 3 could be accessible on Disney+ as early as June 23, 2023.
