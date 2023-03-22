Gudi Padwa 2023 and Marathi new year's best wishes and messages1 min read . Updated: 22 Mar 2023, 07:46 AM IST
Gudi Padwa is celebrated on the auspicious occassion of Marathi new year. On this day, people make new dishes and send wishes to their loved ones as the enter the new year
The Marathi New Year is welcomed with huge joy and fervour on the auspicous festival of Gudi Padwa. The festival is celebrated on the same day as the beginning of Chaitra Navratri in North India. The festival also carries immense importance in terms of agriculture crops, as it marks the beginning of harvest season.
