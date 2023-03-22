The Marathi New Year is welcomed with huge joy and fervour on the auspicous festival of Gudi Padwa. The festival is celebrated on the same day as the beginning of Chaitra Navratri in North India. The festival also carries immense importance in terms of agriculture crops, as it marks the beginning of harvest season.

Best wishes messages for Gudi Padwa 2023

-Gudi Padwa is a new beginning of dreams, hopes and happiness. May this wonderful year bring success and happiness to you. Have a great Gudi Padwa.

-May this festival bring you a new spirit, a new beginning, and new prosperity. Wishing you a very Happy Gudi Padwa!

-May the festival of Gudi Padwa bring you luck and true joy. May all your dreams come true. Best wishes to you and your family. Happy Gudi Padwa.

-On this auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa, I hope you are endowed with happiness, health and wealth. Happy Gudi Padwa! May this Gudi Padwa bless you and your family with health, wealth, and success and lead you to the path of peace and blissful happiness. Happy Gudi Padwa.

-I hope you celebrate the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa amidst fanfare and religious fervour. May the day bestow blessings on you and your family members. Wishing you a prosperous Gudi Padwa.