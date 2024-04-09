Gudi Padwa 2024: Top Sales and Offers for you on the occasion of Gudi Padwa
Gudi Padwa 2024: As festivities kick off with great zeal, stores such as Amazon, Croma and Vijay Sales are offering sales and discounts on the occasion. We take a look at what's available.
Gudi Padwa 2024 Sales and Offers: Gudi Padwa, the harvest festival, signals the start of the new year in various Indian states such as Maharashtra and Goa. It is celebrated as Ugadi in states including Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. Falling in March or April of the Gregorian calendar, Gudi Padwa marks the first day of the Hindu calendar month of Chaitra.