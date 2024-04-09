Gudi Padwa 2024: Top Sales and Offers for you on the occasion of Gudi Padwa

Gudi Padwa 2024: As festivities kick off with great zeal, stores such as Amazon, Croma and Vijay Sales are offering sales and discounts on the occasion. We take a look at what's available.

Gudi Padwa 2024 Sales and Offers: Gudi Padwa, the harvest festival, signals the start of the new year in various Indian states such as Maharashtra and Goa. It is celebrated as Ugadi in states including Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. Falling in March or April of the Gregorian calendar, Gudi Padwa marks the first day of the Hindu calendar month of Chaitra. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Festivities kick off with great zeal as families observe rituals, wear new clothes, and adorn their houses for the occasion. It is also an occasion to buy new things and shopping sites are offering sales deals for the occasion. We take a look at the offers available for Gudi Padwa.

Amazon Launches Ugadi Utsav Festival Sale - The Ugadi Utsav festival sale shopping store is now live until April 15, 2024, providing customers with a wide array of products tailored to their needs.

- The sale encompasses groceries, electronics, fashion, beauty essentials, and home decor items, catering to diverse preferences.

- Fashion enthusiasts can indulge in ethnic dresses and other beauty products at remarkable discounts. Brands such as Realme, BIBA, Samsung, Philips, and OnePlus participate in the sale, offering attractive deals. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- Amazon is also presenting ethnic wear for both men and women at discounted prices. Shoppers can find a diverse collection of ethnic wear at budget-friendly rates, including traditional sarees, salwar kurtas, and Indo-western dresses.

- Women can enjoy a 40 percent discount on Silk sarees, comprising Kanjivaram silk, Banarasi Silk, and Bhagalpuri silk, among others.

- Gentlemen can elevate their ethnic wardrobe with discounted cotton-printed kurtas, Lucknowi kurtas, and half-sleeve short kurtas. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- Gold-plated jewellery is offered under ₹599, while Silver jewellery enjoys a 60 percent discount.

- With discounts ranging from 20% to 50%, shoppers can find enticing deals on Diamonds, adding a touch of elegance to their ensemble.

- The sale extends to ethnic watches, including analogue Gold-dial and Silver-dial stainless steel watches, available at a 50% discount. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Other sales offers from Croma, Vijay Sales - Croma is offering a discount of 10 percent up to ₹30,000 on ICICI Bank credit cards

- One-time AC servicing at a499 from Zip Care

- Refrigerators starting at ₹4,399 with additional exchange benefits up to ₹5,000 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- Deals on coolers, ceiling fans, air conditioners, smartphones, smart TVs, wireless earbuds, speakers and other electronic items.

- Vijay Sales is offering discounts on kitchen equipment, TVs, smartphones and other electronics with discounts ranging from 20 percent to 50 percent.

Please check with your local dealers and online before availing of offers and discounts. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

