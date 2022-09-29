Time Magazine lists 'scion of Indian industrialist royalty' in 100 emerging leaders' list2 min read . Updated: 29 Sep 2022, 11:44 AM IST
Time Magazine has called him the 'scion of Indian industrialist royalty'.
The Time Magazine's Time100 Next list is out, and there is only one India to feature on the prestigious list. And, it’s Akash Ambani, whom Time calls the “scion of Indian industrialist royalty".