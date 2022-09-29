The Time Magazine's Time100 Next list is out, and there is only one India to feature on the prestigious list. And, it’s Akash Ambani, whom Time calls the “scion of Indian industrialist royalty".

When he was 22, he became a part of the Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd board. In June, the 30-year-old replaced father Mukesh Ambani as the chairman of India’s largest telecom company with more than 426 ­million subscribers. As per Time, a career in business was always anticipated for Akash. Since joining the Jio board, Akash has been instrumental in securing multibillion-dollar investments from Google and Facebook. He might get a shot at bigger pieces of the family company, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), if he manages Jio effectively.

Also Read: Ambani makes way for son on Jio board

Akash announced the release of JioAirfiber, a wifi hotspot that will enable consumers to access fibre-like speeds at homes and workplaces, during RIL's annual general meeting in August. His job becomes more important as Reliance Jio prepares to introduce standalone 5G services by Diwali 2022 in a few major Indian cities. By December 2023, the telecom conglomerate he leads plans to extend the 5G network to all talukas, villages, and cities.

Also Read: As RIL aims big, investors have eye on risk

Time Magazine's emerging leaders' list includes people like Spanish tennis player Carlos Alcaraz, American singer SZA, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.actress Sydney Sweeney, basketball player Ja Morant and TV personality Keke Palmer. The list also includes environmental activist Farwiza Farhan and Amrapali Gan, an American businesswoman of Indian descent.

Also Read: Mukesh Ambani's children at centre of leadership change at Reliance Industries

Akash was last spotted at his friend Ranbir Kapoor's birthday party on September 28. Videos of him coming for Kapoor's birthday celebration at midnight amidst heavy protection have been circulating on social media. As per reports, he is good friends with both Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.