When he was 22, he became a part of the Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd board. In June, the 30-year-old replaced father Mukesh Ambani as the chairman of India’s largest telecom company with more than 426 ­million subscribers. As per Time, a career in business was always anticipated for Akash. Since joining the Jio board, Akash has been instrumental in securing multibillion-dollar investments from Google and Facebook. He might get a shot at bigger pieces of the family company, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), if he manages Jio effectively.