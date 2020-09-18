Subscribe
Guest workers found COVID positive shall be segregated, not allowed to work till recovery: Kerala Govt
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus virus wait for transportation in Kochi

Guest workers found COVID positive shall be segregated, not allowed to work till recovery: Kerala Govt

1 min read . 12:16 PM IST ANI

According to the new guidelines if the guest workers are found COVID-19 positive, then they shall be segregated and shall not be allowed to work till they recover

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Kerala government has issued revised instructions for quarantine norms for guest workers, specialised workers visiting Kerala from other states and standard operating procedure (SOP) for registration in Covid-19 Jagratha portal to ensure proper quarantine.

Kerala government has issued revised instructions for quarantine norms for guest workers, specialised workers visiting Kerala from other states and standard operating procedure (SOP) for registration in Covid-19 Jagratha portal to ensure proper quarantine.

According to the new guidelines if the guest workers are found COVID-19 positive, then they shall be segregated and shall not be allowed to work till they recover.

According to the new guidelines if the guest workers are found COVID-19 positive, then they shall be segregated and shall not be allowed to work till they recover.

The earlier order issued on September 14 read, "If the guest workers found positive, such workers need to be segregated. If they are asymptomatic positive then - they may work in the areas exclusively marked for the work to be done by the asymptomatic positive workers by taking all precautions. They shall not mix with any other worker or officer. Their stay and food arrangements shall be done exclusively as CFLTC guidelines as a CFLTC for asymptomatic positive. They shall be discharged as per the discharge protocol."

"If any one of the asymptomatic positive develop any symptom such as fever, cough, sore throat, diarrohea, loss of smell, breathlessness all such individuals shall be immediately on the very same day of noticing symptoms shall be referred to the COVID hospital of the district and to be informed to DISHA 1056," the old order further stated.

As many as 4,351 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Kerala on Thursday, taking the total number of active cases in the state to 34,314, according to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).10 deaths were reported in the state on Thursday, said the CMO in a tweet.

