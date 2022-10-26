Guidance of saints is always important in empowering civic duties: Modi

Modi highlighted that in such a situation, it is the ancient traditions and philosophy coupled with the power of today’s India that is turning out to be a big hope for the world. He further added that the path shown by Acharya Shri Vijay Vallabh Surishwar and the teachings of Jain gurus is the solution to these global crises. “Acharya Ji lived a life of non-violence, solitude and renunciation, and made constant efforts to spread faith in people towards these ideas is inspirational to all of us", Modi said.