Another controversy has erupted in Tamil Nadu, months after Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief C Joseph Vijay took charge as the state's Chief Minister. This time, the controversy centres on Guidance Tamil Nadu, the state's investment promotion agency.

According to media reports, a week after neighbouring Andhra Pradesh held an investment summit at which investments worth ₹10 trillion were proposed, several Tamil and English media outlets reported that some individuals involved in organising the event were among 15 employees who had previously worked with Guidance Tamil Nadu. These employees were reportedly asked to leave the agency in July over allegations of leaking information to Andhra Pradesh.

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Set up in 1992 under the Industries Department, Guidance is Tamil Nadu's nodal agency for investment promotion. It plays a crucial role in attracting investments to the state and provides support with approvals, single-window clearances and location assessments, among other services.

According to a report in The News Minute, the story underwent several developments and reversals over 24 hours, eventually prompting the Tamil Nadu government to issue a denial. It has since emerged that 13 employees resigned after serving their notice periods, while two others were abruptly asked to leave, with no reasons mentioned in their relieving letters. The episode has also drawn attention to issues within Guidance and raised questions about how unverified allegations of “spying” reached the media.

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Here's what we know The issue first came to light on November 18, when the latest issue of Tamil magazine Junior Vikatan reported that officials in the Industries Department were reportedly upset that investments which could have come to Tamil Nadu were instead being secured by Andhra Pradesh. The report suggested that a section of former Guidance employees, who allegedly wielded considerable influence within the agency and were close to former Industries Minister TRB Rajaa, had been removed under the TVK government.

The magazine also speculated that an employee who was now working with Chandrababu Naidu's government in Amaravati had access to investment-related information in Chennai and had allegedly passed it on to the Andhra Pradesh government, potentially diverting investments away from Tamil Nadu.

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The reports surfaced days after three former Guidance employees announced on LinkedIn that they had joined the Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board (APEDB). They had also been felicitated by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu during the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Partnership Summit, held in Visakhapatnam on November 12 and 13.

Why did the employees leave, and what was their response? On November 19, several media organisations reported that 15 former Guidance employees had been removed over allegations that they had passed on sensitive information about Tamil Nadu's investment prospects to officials in Andhra Pradesh. The reports further suggested that the employees belonged to the “DMK-era” and were suspected of secretly working for the Andhra Pradesh government.

Earlier, in June, two Guidance employees — Christo Laurel, then Vice President of the Project Excellence Division, and Prabakaran AS, then Associate Vice President of Investment Strategy — were handed relieving letters and asked to leave with immediate effect. Both subsequently joined the Andhra Pradesh government.

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Separately, 13 other employees submitted their resignation letters in July, citing different reasons. Denying allegations of spying and passing information to Andhra Pradesh, one of the employees who was asked to leave said, "We didn't know it would be our last day. Within 15 minutes, our email and access to CRM were blocked. There was no scope for backing up any information."

Former Guidance employees who spoke to The News Minute also denied any involvement in leaking information. They described the allegations as an attempt to deflect criticism on social media over Tamil Nadu's investment performance, which they said had been comparatively weaker than Andhra Pradesh's under the TVK government.

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What did Guidance say? After the controversy unfolded, Guidance Tamil Nadu issued a statement clarifying that there had been no mass resignations in July and describing employee attrition as a normal process. It also said that Tamil Nadu was engaged in healthy and constructive competition with neighbouring states to attract investments.

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Political fallout The controversy also drew criticism from opposition leaders, including those from the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

TRB Rajaa accused the Vijay-led TVK government of "undermining its own institution" and "blaming the DMK for its failures". Separately, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami criticised the TVK government over the allegations of information leaks.

Sharing the relieving letters issued to Christo and Prabakaran, Palaniswami wrote, "It is a disgraceful act to misrepresent the situation of former Guidance Tamil Nadu employees—who were issued relieving letters on June 29, 2026—by falsely framing their current employment in other states (secured based on their own professional experience) in a negative light."

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.