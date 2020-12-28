Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Guidelines for New Year celebrations in Karnataka will be issued today: Minister
Gathering of people at public places and roads for celebrations stands prohibited.

Guidelines for New Year celebrations in Karnataka will be issued today: Minister

1 min read . 06:36 AM IST Staff Writer

  • Karnataka has witnessed substantial reduction in the Covid-19 cases, and is on the guard following the emergence of new variant of the virus in Britain
  • The state government had also decided to impose night curfew across the state. but announced its withdrawal just six hours before it was to kick in

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government will issue guidelines for new year celebrations today, to prevent further spread of coronavirus, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Sunday. Addressing media, Bommai said, "The guidelines will be issued tomorrow (Monday). The objective is to avoid huge congregation of people at public places giving room for coronavirus to spread rapidly."

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government will issue guidelines for new year celebrations today, to prevent further spread of coronavirus, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Sunday. Addressing media, Bommai said, "The guidelines will be issued tomorrow (Monday). The objective is to avoid huge congregation of people at public places giving room for coronavirus to spread rapidly."

To a query, the minister said organising large parties at public places will be prohibited. The state, which has witnessed substantial reduction in the COVID-19 cases, is on the guard following the emergence of new variant of the virus in Britain.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

6.8 magnitude earthquake strikes off coast of Chile, no tsunami risk

1 min read . 08:44 AM IST

United States facing 'four historic crises at once', says Joe Biden

2 min read . 08:26 AM IST

PM Modi to flag off 100 th Kisan Rail today

1 min read . 08:13 AM IST

‘Excessive fiscal tightening can prove to be counter-productive’

6 min read . 07:50 AM IST

To a query, the minister said organising large parties at public places will be prohibited. The state, which has witnessed substantial reduction in the COVID-19 cases, is on the guard following the emergence of new variant of the virus in Britain.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

6.8 magnitude earthquake strikes off coast of Chile, no tsunami risk

1 min read . 08:44 AM IST

United States facing 'four historic crises at once', says Joe Biden

2 min read . 08:26 AM IST

PM Modi to flag off 100 th Kisan Rail today

1 min read . 08:13 AM IST

‘Excessive fiscal tightening can prove to be counter-productive’

6 min read . 07:50 AM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Also Read | Urgency to fix India’s bankruptcy code

Ahead of Christmas and New Year, the state government had issued guidelines on December 17 citing the prevailing coronavirus situation.

The guidelines prohibited parties, special DJ dance programmes and special events at clubs, pubs, restaurants and other places that attract people in large numbers without social distancing from December 30 to January 2.

Gathering of people at public places and roads for celebrations stands prohibited.

The state government had also decided to impose night curfew across the state. but announced its withdrawal just six hours before it was to kick in.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.