Guidelines for New Year celebrations in Karnataka will be issued today: Minister

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government will issue guidelines for new year celebrations today, to prevent further spread of coronavirus, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Sunday. Addressing media, Bommai said, "The guidelines will be issued tomorrow (Monday). The objective is to avoid huge congregation of people at public places giving room for coronavirus to spread rapidly."

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government will issue guidelines for new year celebrations today, to prevent further spread of coronavirus, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Sunday. Addressing media, Bommai said, "The guidelines will be issued tomorrow (Monday). The objective is to avoid huge congregation of people at public places giving room for coronavirus to spread rapidly."

Also Read | Urgency to fix India’s bankruptcy code

Ahead of Christmas and New Year, the state government had issued guidelines on December 17 citing the prevailing coronavirus situation.

The guidelines prohibited parties, special DJ dance programmes and special events at clubs, pubs, restaurants and other places that attract people in large numbers without social distancing from December 30 to January 2.

Gathering of people at public places and roads for celebrations stands prohibited.

The state government had also decided to impose night curfew across the state. but announced its withdrawal just six hours before it was to kick in.