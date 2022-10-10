Guidelines to be issued to promote charter flights

The government is also keen to promote helicopter services for last mile connectivity and for linking cities across Tiers 1, 2 and 3. In line with this, the government has done away with the landing and parking charges for helicopters, Scindia said. The government will also incubate a pilot called Project Sanjeevani by deploying a helicopter in the next few weeks to provide emergency medical services at AIIMS Rishikesh. The service will cover an area of 150 km radius. Further, the ministry aims to have a helipad in every district in the country.