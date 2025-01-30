Guillain Barre Syndrome: Second suspected death reported from Maharashtra, 3 dead in West Bengal

Maharashtra reported its second suspected Guillain Barre syndrome death this week — with a 56-year-old woman passing away in Pune. Three people — including a child — have also died due to suspected GBS in West Bengal over the past four days.

Second death in Maharashtra According to reports, the woman died on Tuesday following respiratory failure with sepsis. She had also been suffering from oral cancer and was admitted to a local hospital on January 15 after complaining of weakness. She was later referred to the Sassoon General Hospital.

The case come mere days after another Pune resident — a 40-year-old man from the Dhayari area — passed away in Solapur. Doctors have sent the report for further analysis to ascertain whether his death was due to GBS.

Three deaths in West Bengal Three people in the eastern state have died due to suspected Guillain-Barre Syndrome in the past four days. The health department is yet to officially confirm the cause of the deaths but insisted that there was no cause for alarm. All three individuals had died in government hospitals in Kolkata and Hooghly district. Family members have claimed that they died from the immunological nerve disorder.

“The hospital told us that the condition of Debkumar kept on deteriorating while being treated. They did not tell us that the cause of his death was GB syndrome, but in the death certificate the suspected GB syndrome was mentioned,” said the family of one victim.

What is Guillain-Barré syndrome? According to the World Health Organization, Guillain-Barré syndrome is a rare condition in which a person’s immune system attacks the peripheral nerves. It is potentially life-threatening but most people recover fully from even the most severe cases of Guillain-Barré syndrome. In rare cases it can result in near-total paralysis and problems breathing.

“The syndrome can affect the nerves that control muscle movement as well as those that transmit pain, temperature and touch sensations. This can result in muscle weakness, loss of sensation in the legs and/or arms, and problems swallowing or breathing. It is a rare condition, and while it is more common in adults and in males, people of all ages can be affected,” WHO wrote on its fact-sheet.