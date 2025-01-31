Guillain-Barre Syndrome: Maharashtra sees two more deaths, toll goes up

Maharashtra reported two more deaths on Friday due to the Guillain-Barre Syndrome, which is an immunological nerve disorder, commonly known as the GBS virus, taking the total fatalities to four, reported ANI.

According to the details, the new deaths were reported each from Pimpri-Chinchwad and Pune. He has been identified as 36-year-old male from Pimplegurav, who worked as an Ola-Uber driver.

The victim was admitted to Yashwantrao Chavan Hospital on January 21 due to suspected Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS).

As per the press note issued by the health department of Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation on Friday, the patient's health deteriorated, and he passed away on January 30, 2025.

"The deceased was also diagnosed with Guillain-Barre Syndrome. A nerve conduction test was performed on January 22," ANI quoted the statement as saying.

Further, it was stated that the committee cited the following reasons for the death: "Immediate cause of death: Severe acute respiratory distress syndrome, Antecedent cause of death: Bilateral pneumonia, Other significant condition: Guillain-Barre Syndrome."

So far, Pune has reported the maximum cases of the GBS virus, with as many as 130 people diagnosed with the same till January 30 in the state.

Out of these, 73 patients have been confirmed as having GBS, 25 patients are from Pune Municipal Corporation, 74 from newly added villages in the PMC area, 13 from Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, 9 from Pune Rural, and 9 from other districts. Among the affected individuals, 20 are currently on ventilator support, added the report.

Union Health Ministry deputes team: To aid state authorities in instituting interventions and managing the spurt in suspected and confirmed cases of GBS in the city, the Union Health Ministry has deputed a high-level multi-disciplinary team to Pune.

The central team sent to Maharashtra comprises seven experts from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Delhi, NIMHANS Bengaluru, Regional Office of Health & Family Welfare and National Institute for Virology (NIV), Pune. Three experts from NIV, Pune were already supporting the local authorities.

The team is working closely with the state health departments and taking stock of the on-ground situation to recommend necessary public health interventions. The central team has been tasked with monitoring the situation and coordinating with the state. The water samples from different parts of the city have been sent for chemical and biological analysis to the Public Health Laboratory.

What is Guillain-Barré syndrome? According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Guillain-Barré Syndrome is a rare condition in which a person’s immune system attacks the peripheral nerves. It is potentially life-threatening, but most people recover fully from even the most severe cases of GBS. In rare cases, it can result in near-total paralysis and breathing problems.

“The syndrome can affect the nerves that control muscle movement as well as those that transmit pain, temperature and touch sensations. This can result in muscle weakness, loss of sensation in the legs and/or arms, and problems swallowing or breathing. It is a rare condition, and while it is more common in adults and in males, people of all ages can be affected,” WHO wrote on its factsheet.

