Guinness World Record for largest human image of waving tricolour

India achieved this Guinness World Record in the city of Chandigarh, the event was organised as part of 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign for paying respects to the tricolour
The Union Territory of Chandigarh created a new Guinness Book of World Record for the largest human image of a waving national flag on Saturday. The Chandigarh University and NID foundation, both achieved the landmark together.
The event was part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign of the Union government which kicked off on Saturday and the citizens of India paid respects to the national tricolor in their own ways.
The Indian flag was made with human formations and the movement was set in such a manner that it seemed like the flag is waving in the picture.
Meenakshi Lekhi, the Union Minister of Culture was also present at the event to mark the occasion.
“The title for this record is 'Largest Human Image of a Waving National Flag.' One such record was set in the UAE, years ago. Today, that record has been broken, thanks to the participation of 5,885 people" said Swapnil Dangarikar, GWR Official Adjudicator told ANI.
The nation is celebrating the 75th year of Independence and the Har Ghar Tiranga is a three-day exercise to mark the occasion. Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah also hoisted the national flag at his Delhi residence today.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked citizens to keep the national flag as the display picture on their social media accounts. He himself, with senior BJP leaders, changed the display picture of his social media accounts.
